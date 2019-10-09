Charles Edward "Bro" Webb
TARBORO - Charles Edward "Bro" Webb passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1948.
Bro was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Dorothy Walston; sister, Phyllis Webb Speight; and brother, Freddie Lane Webb.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wanda Sue and Elbert "Bert" Bryant; grandchildren, Elbert "LB" Bryant II (Jamie) and Candace Dilda (Justin); 5 great-grandchildren Dillyn Bryant, Paisley Dilda, Elbert Bryant III, Brayden Dilda and Major Bryant; brothers, William "Bill" Webb (Susan), Ronald W. Webb (Sybil), Danny Ray Webb (Phyllis), Randy Walston (Penny) and Ricky Walston; sisters, Jane W. Wester (Reggie), Betty Jean Twitty (George), Rebecca "Becky" W. Tetterton (Jim) and Carol W. Smith (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm on Wednesday, October 9 at Carlisle Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with Ralph Dawson Webb officiating. Interment will follow in Edgecombe Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019