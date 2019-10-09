Rocky Mount Telegram

Charles Edward "Bro" Webb (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Carlisle Funeral Home
701 Hospital Drive
Tarboro, NC
27886
(252)-823-0211
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Carlisle Funeral Home
701 Hospital Drive
Tarboro, NC 27886
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Carlisle Funeral Home
701 Hospital Drive
Tarboro, NC 27886
Interment
Following Services
Edgecombe Memorial Park
Obituary
Charles Edward "Bro" Webb

TARBORO - Charles Edward "Bro" Webb passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born on October 4, 1948.

Bro was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Dorothy Walston; sister, Phyllis Webb Speight; and brother, Freddie Lane Webb.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wanda Sue and Elbert "Bert" Bryant; grandchildren, Elbert "LB" Bryant II (Jamie) and Candace Dilda (Justin); 5 great-grandchildren Dillyn Bryant, Paisley Dilda, Elbert Bryant III, Brayden Dilda and Major Bryant; brothers, William "Bill" Webb (Susan), Ronald W. Webb (Sybil), Danny Ray Webb (Phyllis), Randy Walston (Penny) and Ricky Walston; sisters, Jane W. Wester (Reggie), Betty Jean Twitty (George), Rebecca "Becky" W. Tetterton (Jim) and Carol W. Smith (Robert); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm on Wednesday, October 9 at Carlisle Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with Ralph Dawson Webb officiating. Interment will follow in Edgecombe Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019
