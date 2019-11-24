Charles William "Bill" Harles
WASHINGTON - Charles William "Bill" Harles, a native of Rocky Mount NC, died peacefully at his home in Washington, DC on November 20, 2019. He was 73 years old, and is survived by his wife, Andrea, his brother Harry Harles, his sister Regina Haggerty, and his stepson Jim Lister. Bill was a graduate of Louisburg College and the University of North Carolina, where he received his BA and JD degrees. His firm, Harles and Associates, specialized in programs to develop opportunities for people with disabilities. Funeral services will be held at Christ Church, Capital Hill, Washington, DC on January 11, 2020 at 1pm. Donations may be made in his honor to the Fibrous Dysplasia Foundation http://Fibrousdysplasia.org/donate/ As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
