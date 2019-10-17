Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Lawrence Cannon. View Sign Service Information Letchworth Funeral Home 101 W. 7th Street Scotland Neck , NC 27874 (252)-826-2035 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service 101 W. 7th Street Scotland Neck , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service 101 W. 7th Street Scotland Neck , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





HOBGOOD - Charlie Lawrence Cannon, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bryan Health and Rehabilitation in Scotland Neck.



He was born on November 26, 1928 to the late Charlie Thomas and Annie Whitehead Cannon. He was married on December 7, 1952 to his wife of 66 years, Viola Bryant Cannon, who predeceased him just 4 months ago.



Charlie was a lifelong farmer in Halifax County, where he grew staple agricultural crops of tobacco, cotton, corn, and soybeans. However, he was well-known for his produce farming of watermelons, cantaloupes, sweet potatoes, collards, cabbage, and birdhouse gourds. Almost everyone in the community and beyond will remember serving some of Charlie's delicious produce on their dinner tables. Charlie enjoyed farm life, meeting and talking with people, and hunting. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Charlie is survived by his daughter, Debra Cannon Buchanan and her husband Mike of Raleigh; his son, Wayne Cannon and his wife Pam of Winston Salem; two granddaughters, Lindsey Cannon Callahan and her husband Ryan of Winston Salem and Nancy Cannon Cobb and her husband Elliott of Winston Salem; and his great-grandson, Cannon Callahan of Winston Salem.



The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck.



A celebration of life funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service, with Rev. Lenny Waters and Rev. Don Glendenning officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to Bryan Health and Rehabilitation, P.O. Box 405, Scotland Neck, NC 27874 or online by visiting



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Cannon family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting

