Chief Master Sergeant Ronald Davis



ROCKY MOUNT - Chief Master Sergeant Ronald Davis, son of the late Thomas and Ivory Davis, was born September 28, 1938 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Ronald departed this life peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019.



Ronald was a very loving, caring person who loved his family and friends. He was truly a dedicated family man and would do anything for everyone; he was just that kind of man. He will truly be missed by all that loved him. CMS Retired Ronald Davis, served his country Honorably in US Air Force for 30 years.



In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald; his sisters, Lucille Nelson, Mattie Hines and Pattie Davis; his brothers, James Davis, Henry Davis, Thomas Davis, William Davis and Charles Davis, Sr.



He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Georgia Davis of Rocky Mount, NC; a daughter, Christina Davis of Sigtuna, Sweden; a son, Eric Davis, Sr.; a granddaughter, Analia Davis; his grandsons, Eric Davis, Jr. and Sebastian Davis; five stepchildren, two lovingly step children in the home, Marion and Terrance; two sisters in law, Jessie Davis of Rocky Mount, NC and Marilyn Davis of Fayetteville, NC; a lifelong military friend, Mr. Clarence Daniels; a neighborhood friend, Larry Gurganus and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service is 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 844 Star Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, Reverend Leonard Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Gethsemane. Visitation 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service, 121 S Fairview Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

