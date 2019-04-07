Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Searcy Glasgow. View Sign

ROCKY MOUNT - Christine Searcy Glasgow, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at home. Born in Nash County, NC on May 20, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Spurgeon and Augusta Holt Searcy. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years Edward Alton Glasgow; son, Edward Alton "Eddie" Glasgow, Jr.



She was a graduate of Rocky Mount Senior High and Flora McDonald College. Her gregarious nature and infectious smile made her a delight to be around. Described by her friends as a trailblazer, she had an adventurous spirit. Ms. Glasgow loved anything about flight and space. She even obtained her license to fly. She had a great love for going to the Air and Space Museum anytime a new exhibit was added. Mrs. Glasgow also had a house at the beach which she loved and taking trips to the beach house was a highlight of her life for over 40 years. She began her career working in Washington, DC on the staff of the Inspector General of the United States. She later became a certified medical electrologist and was appointed to the Board of Electrolysis Examiners by Gov. Jim Martin. In this position she collaboratively wrote the sanitation standards for electrolysis certification in the state of North Carolina. Chris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.



Chris leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Patsy Glasgow Horton and her husband, Rick; missed by her grandson, Rick, all of Rocky Mount, whose care of her has been a testimony of love and honor for a parent and grandparent; sister, Peggy Searcy May and her husband, John of Apopka, FL.; brother, Robert Searcy of Raleigh, NC.



A Celebration of Chris's Life will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Visitation with the family will immediately follow the service in the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building. Burial will follow the visitation at Pineview Cemetery.



Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be made in Chris's name to Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

