Service Information
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount , NC 27804
(252)-451-8800
Visitation
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount , NC 27804
Funeral service
3:00 PM
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
1130 N. Winstead Ave
Rocky Mount , NC 27804
Obituary

ROCKY MOUNT - Clarence Randolph Jenkins, age 80, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on August 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Randolph Wilson Jenkins and Doris Layton Jenkins.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Earl Jenkins, Sr. and Hubert Levi Jenkins; and son-in-law, Michael Burchette.



Clarence was a dedicated member of First Free Will Baptist Church for 54 years where he served as Chairman of the Deacon Board and various other roles in the church. He was a business owner for 52 years of Jenkins Service Center, Inc. Clarence started his business in 1967 renting the building and operated for 12 years as Phillips 66 and then Texaco. In 1978 he purchased the Exxon across the street and completed five additions to the building and continued operation through 1998. Due to his declining health, the business continues operation, managed by his son.



Clarence leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 59 years, Marie Jackson Jenkins; and sons, Keith Jenkins and wife, Angela, Wayne Jenkins and wife, Pam; and daughter, Rhonda Jenkins Burchette. He is also survived by grandchildren, Brandon Jenkins (Beth), Christopher Jenkins (Jennifer), Magan Bissette (John), Jeremy Beebe (Ashley), Tyler Jenkins (Mollie), and Randal Beebe (Courtney); nine great-grandchildren; brother, John Jenkins, Sr. (Edith); and sister-in-law, Kay Jenkins.



A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Jason Sexton and Pastor Jacky Raper officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank Community Home Care & Hospice for the love and care provided to Clarence and our family during his illness.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 483, Rocky Mount, NC 27802.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 483, Rocky Mount, NC 27802.

Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

