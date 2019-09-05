Claude Johnston Nicholson, Jr.
SPRING HOPE - Claude Johnston Nicholson, Jr. 76, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born in Wake County, March 13, 1943 to the late Claude Johnston and Mary Lou Taylor Nicholson. Claude retired from CSX railroad after at least 30 years of service. He attended Tabernacle of Praise church and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend his weekends at the race track cheering for the 14 car.
In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his grandson, Johnathon C. Nicholson.
He is survived by son, Jay Nicholson (Lisa), granddaughter, Brittany Barnes (Scott); brother, Randy Nicholson (Christie); sister, Mary Faye Beasley (Don) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home from 6-8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Vick officiating. Burial will follow at Hobgood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Tabernacle of Praise, 1279 Old Spring Hope Rd., Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
