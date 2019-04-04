Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleveland Price Cherry Jr.. View Sign

Cleveland Price Cherry, Jr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Cleveland Price Cherry Jr, 55, passed away March 31, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Wake County on September 27, 1963.



He was preceded in death by his father, Cleveland Price Cherry.



Price grew up in Rocky Mount and graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High in 1981. He continued his education at UNC Chapel Hill, graduating in 1985 with a BA in Psychology. While at UNC Chapel Hill, he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was employed by BB&T as their ADS Automation and Environments Manager.



He had a witty sense of humor and his smile lit up any room. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, playing scrabble and putting together puzzles with his family.



He is survived by his mother Julia Kincheloe Wallace; Price is also survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Dawn Cherry; children, Brandon Price Cherry (Julianna), Katherine Gray Cherry, Bailey Alexandria Pollard and Dakota Lauren Cherry; sister, Julia Cherry Lilley (Preston); along with many other close friends and family.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at the home of Julia K. Wallace, 49 Mockingbird Lane, Rocky Mount. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lakeside Baptist Church with Jody Wright officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNC Lineberger Cancer Center ( https://give.unc.edu/donate?p=LCGO ) using code 373734.



Arrangements by DAvis-Little Funerals. Online condolences may be sent to







As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Cleveland Price Cherry, Jr.ROCKY MOUNT - Cleveland Price Cherry Jr, 55, passed away March 31, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Wake County on September 27, 1963.He was preceded in death by his father, Cleveland Price Cherry.Price grew up in Rocky Mount and graduated from Rocky Mount Senior High in 1981. He continued his education at UNC Chapel Hill, graduating in 1985 with a BA in Psychology. While at UNC Chapel Hill, he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was employed by BB&T as their ADS Automation and Environments Manager.He had a witty sense of humor and his smile lit up any room. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, playing scrabble and putting together puzzles with his family.He is survived by his mother Julia Kincheloe Wallace; Price is also survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Dawn Cherry; children, Brandon Price Cherry (Julianna), Katherine Gray Cherry, Bailey Alexandria Pollard and Dakota Lauren Cherry; sister, Julia Cherry Lilley (Preston); along with many other close friends and family.The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at the home of Julia K. Wallace, 49 Mockingbird Lane, Rocky Mount. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lakeside Baptist Church with Jody Wright officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNC Lineberger Cancer Center ( https://give.unc.edu/donate?p=LCGO ) using code 373734.Arrangements by DAvis-Little Funerals. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Religious Service Information Lakeside Baptist Church

1501 Sunset Ave

Rocky Mount, NC 27804

Send Flowers Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close