Connie Boulden Moss
SPRONG HOPE - Connie Boulden Moss, 72, passed away June 1, 2019. He was born December 31, 1946 to the late Charlie and Magnolia Radford Moss. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife Janie Wilson Moss, sons Allen and Larry Moss, a sister Barbara Kennedy.
Connie retired from the Franklin County Correction Center and was a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church in Spring Hope.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife Susan Hill Moss; son Kevin Moss(Jean) of Spring Hope; daughter Jaylyn Hare(Scott); stepdaughters Wanda Bass(Billy) of Evington, VA, and Patsy Rowe of Zebulon, NC; sister Peggy Aycock of Nashville, NC; four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his fur baby, Prince.
A visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:30pm-2:00pm with the service following at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Sean Lee and Rev. Benjamin Quinn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Moss family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 3, 2019