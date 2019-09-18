Connor Mackenzie Woodburn
ROCKY MOUNT - Connor Mackenzie Woodburn, age 23, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Roxborough, PA on June 28, 1996. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Dempsey.
Connor leaves behind to cherish his memory, father, Scott Woodburn and mother, Belinda Woodburn. He is also survived by sister, Kelsey Woodburn and brother, Morgan Woodburn.
Connor loved soccer, coaching younger kids and loved smoked chicken.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019