Rocky Mount Telegram

Connor Mackenzie Woodburn (1996 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connor Mackenzie Woodburn

ROCKY MOUNT - Connor Mackenzie Woodburn, age 23, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Roxborough, PA on June 28, 1996. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Dempsey.

Connor leaves behind to cherish his memory, father, Scott Woodburn and mother, Belinda Woodburn. He is also survived by sister, Kelsey Woodburn and brother, Morgan Woodburn.

Connor loved soccer, coaching younger kids and loved smoked chicken.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details
