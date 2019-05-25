Cornell Foch Silar
ROCKY MOUNT - Cornell Foch Silar, age 79, passed away Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019 at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Roy and Anna S. Silar, and brother, Leon Silar.
He is survived by his devoted wife of sixty years, Linda P. Silar; sons, Cornell F. Silar, Jr. (Karen) of Somerset, NJ and Douglas Eric Silar (Becca) of High Point, NC; sister, Sonia Silar Harrell of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Josh, Kelly, and Lilah Silar, along with a host of family friends and extended relatives.
Graveside service will take place at 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 26 at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 25, 2019