Cosette Manning Flowers
ROCKY MOUNT - Cosette Manning Flowers, 84, passed away July 15, 2019. She was born February 23, 1935 to the late Arthur Allen and Myrtie Rae Hawkins Manning. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Clarice L. Flowers; 9 brothers; 5 sisters; and 4 foster brothers and sisters.
Cosette is survived by her son, Randy Flowers (Angie); daughters, Gale Wright (Steve), and Debbie Baines fiance;, Carl Patterson; grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey, Kali Baines, Randall and Cody Flowers; 3 foster brothers and sisters; and loving fur companion Scooter.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Parker officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at 11:00 am. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Manning Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Flowers family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 16, 2019