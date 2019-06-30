Crystal Gayle Williams
BAILEY - Crystal Gayle Williams, 42, of Bailey passed away Saturday. Her funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Joyner's Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Perry Family Cemetery. The Rev. Syndey Webb and Rev. Jason Gabbard will officiate.
The family will receive friends 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Monday at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson and other times at the home of Helen Perry.
Crystal is survived by her mothers, Helen Jean and Judy Perry of Bailey; grandfather, Jerry Perry of Bailey; aunt, Wanda Whitley and husband, Glynn of Middlesex; cousins, Tiffany Whitley of Middlesex, Dusty Lewis and Ayden Lewis, both of Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Lisa Perry and cousin, Chris Whitley.
Flowers are welcome and should be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.joyners.net.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 30, 2019