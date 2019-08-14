|
Cullen Cobb
PINETOPS - Cullen Cobb, 89, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, August 15, at Carlisle Funeral Home with the Reverend John Browning and Reverend Steve Herring officiating. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Pinetops, NC with military honors. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Cullen was born in Edgecombe County on February 6, 1930 to the late George Cullen Cobb and Magnolia Williamson Cobb. He retired from Sprint Telephone where he worked from July 1950 to October 31, 1990, with time off to serve in the Armed Forces. He served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America during the Korean War from January 19, 1951 to January 19, 1954. He was a loving, and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a respected resident of Pinetops from 1968 to present. He was a member of the Pinetops Presbyterian Church. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved sports. He loved nature and being outside with all of God's wonders. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, American Legion, Lion's Club and the Jaycees.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Hargrave Cobb Jackson and Madeline Cobb Chuff.
He is survived by his wife Rochelle Whaley Cobb, of Pinetops, NC; daughter Susan Cobb Overman and husband Ricky of Aiken, SC, daughter Denise Cobb Rachow and husband Mike, of Wilson, NC; son David Preston Cobb and wife Sheryl, of Kealakekua, Hawaii; grandchildren Alisha and Joshua Singleton, of Little River, SC, Lindsey and Jason Griffin, of Aiken, SC, Allison and Allen Cantrell, of Swansboro, NC, John D. and Jessica Williford, Jr., of Elm City, NC, C. Bennett and Ashley Williford, of Elm City, NC, and eight great-grandchildren.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pinetops Presbyterian Church, 307 W Hamlet St, Pinetops, NC 27864 in his memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
