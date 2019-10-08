Curtis "Ray" Vick
TARBORO - Curtis "Ray" Vick, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a short, very courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm at Carlisle Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, with Pastor Billy Crabtree officiating. Burial will follow in Edgecombe Memorial Park in Tarboro, NC 27886.
Ray was born in Edgecombe County on June 18, 1949. He served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his heroic service to his country. Ray worked and retired from CSX Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence White "Bud" Vick, Sr. and Louise Dickens Vick; his wife, Brenda Harrell Vick.
Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory, a sister Kathy Louise Vick, of the home; and brother Clarence White "Bobby" Vick, Jr., of Speed.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 at Carlisle Funeral Home and other times at 1457 Mill Pond Rd., Hobgood, NC 27843, located just outside of Speed, NC.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019