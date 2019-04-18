Dalton Francis Evans
NASHVILLE - Dalton Francis Evans, age 65, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on March 9, 1954, he was the son of the late James Aaron Evans and Sarah Carr Evans. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Angela Smith Evans; second wife, Brenda Nobles Evans; and brother, Tonnie Evans.
Dalton leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Emily Evans Bryan and husband, Bradley, of Nashville; and granddaughter, Keylea Summerlin; brothers, James Evans of FL, Dennis Evans of Nashville, Cudearl Evans of Nashville. He is also survived by his step-daughters, Mandy Summerlin of Whiteville, and Michelle Summerlin Mishoe of Whiteville; step-grandchildren, Cody Hester, Alex Mishoe, and Kayden Summerlin; step-great-granddaughter, Marleigh Hester; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Dalton's Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Calvary Chapel of Red Oak, 3731 Red Oak Battleboro Road, Battleboro, NC 27809 with Pastor Tim Sauls officiating. A visitation will be immediately following the service.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Calvary Chapel of Red Oak, 3731 Red Oak Battleboro Road, Battleboro, NC 27809.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019