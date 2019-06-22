Daniel Joseph Cassidy Overton
JOHNS ISLAND, SC - Daniel Joseph Cassidy Overton, 23, of Johns Island, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 19, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in J. Henry Sturh Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. His wishes for cremation will follow and the burial will be private.
Daniel was born July 12, 1995 in Charleston, SC, son of Gary Overton and Kathryn Fisk Overton.
He is survived by his parents; daughter, Kylee Cassidy Overton and her mother, Jennifer Ramirez; two brothers, Taylor Overton and his wife, Jamie and James Overton; grandmother and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 22, 2019