Danny Benjamin Griffin
ROCKY MOUNT - Danny Benjamin Griffin, 78, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born in Franklin County on June 2, 1941 to the late H.T. Griffin and Melvie Collins Griffin. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Harold Griffin; sisters, Barbara Faye and Karen Kay Griffin.
He is survived by his brothers, Phil Griffin(Peggy) of Rocky Mount, Randy Griffin(Faye) of White Level; sisters, Joann Tharrington(James), Doris Thompson(Tommy) of White Level, Jean Dickens (Charlie) of Raleigh, and Hope Lewis(Randolph) of Red Oak; ten nephews; five nieces; close friend Clyde Parham. Special thank you to Jennifer of Home LifeCare, Matthew Smith and Daron Forte of Nash County EMS.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Rocky Mount Memorial Park with Rev. Jimmy Carpenter officiating. Flowers may be accepted or donations may be made to The Billy Graham Association 1 Billy Graham Parkway Charlotte, NC 28201 or by visiting www.billygraham.org/give.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Griffin family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856
