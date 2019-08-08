Danny Ray Lamm
ROCKY MOUNT - Danny Ray Lamm, 66, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in Wilson County August 31, 1952. Danny was a graduate of Fike High School. He retired from Nash Rocky Mount School System working in the school bus garage. He was also a volunteer fireman of 38 years for West Mount and Coopers Fire Department.
Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Mitchell Lamm.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wall Lamm; father, Walter Bryan Lamm; step mother, Mildred Sikes Lamm; sons Thomas Ray Lamm, Anthony Bryan Lamm (Gloria) and a grandson, Bryan Luke Lamm.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Hal Jones and Rev. Ray Price officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Lamm family. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
