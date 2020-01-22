Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daphine Toler "Pat" Avent. View Sign Service Information Letchworth Funeral Home 101 W. 7th Street Scotland Neck , NC 27874 (252)-826-2035 Send Flowers Obituary





HOBGOOD - Daphine Toler "Pat" Avent, age 86, of Hobgood, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.



She was born on September 9, 1933 to the late Jesse and Nannie Toler. Pat worked as a Operator with the phone company for twenty-four years. She was a member of Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Scotland Neck and loved county music and shopping. Pat enjoyed the time she spent with her family and loved taking trips to Atlantic City.



In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Vernon Avent, III; her sister, Linda Osterhoudt; and her brothers, Jack, J.C., and Jerry Toler.



Pat is survived by her daughter, Debbie Roach of Hobgood; four sons, Steve Campbell and his wife Bonnie of Independence, VA, Frank V. Avent, IV and his wife Pattie of The Villages, FL, Michael W. Avent and his wife Sue of Lutz, FL, and William Neal Avent of Charlotte; two sisters, Deloris Weston and Joanne Newcomb both of Rocky Mount; five granddaughters, Heather Campbell, Ashley Marie Avent, Melissa Avent Brown, Katie Avent, and Amanda Nichols: one grandson, Christopher Campbell; and one great-grandson, Mason Alexander Brown.



The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck, with a celebration of life service following at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Hobgood Cemetery in Hobgood. Rev. Matthew Jones will be officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made directly to Community Home Care and Hospice, 525 Becker Drive - Suite A, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870 or online by visiting



Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Avent family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting



