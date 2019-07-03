Dartha "Dot" Ricks
ROCKY MOUNT - Dartha "Dot" M. Ricks, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on June 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John Williams and Beulah Boysworth Midgett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, I.E "Red" Ricks; and daughter, Robyn Rose.
Dot leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, William Ricks (Yvonne), of Cary and James Ricks (Leslie) of Pollocksville, NC. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a memorial service following at 2:00 PM at First Christian Church, 1101 West Haven Blvd, Rocky Mount 27803. Entombment will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
