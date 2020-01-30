David "Doc" Holliday
NASHVILLE - David "Doc" Holliday, age 72, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Nash UNC Health Care.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Holliday; children, Michelle Gresham (John) of Las Cruses, NM, and Jon Holliday (Shirley) of Tarboro; two grandchildren; and three brothers.
In remembrance and celebration of Doc's wonderful life, the family will host a floating potluck gathering 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Saturday, February 1st at the home of a family friend, 1107 Birchwood Dr., Nashville, NC.
