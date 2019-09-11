David "Brian" Joyner
ROCKY MOUNT - David "Brian" Joyner, 63, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born November 10, 1955 in Nash County. Brian loved his family and enjoyed spending time at Gaston Lake. He retired from Southern Bank after a long, successful career. Brian was preceded in death by his father, James Benjamin Joyner.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Joyce Coggin Joyner; sister, Catherine Matlack (David); niece, Hannah Hagadorn (Jared); great-nephew, William James Hagadorn; special dog Leigh Leigh.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to .
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Joyner family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC,27856 As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
