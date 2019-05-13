Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee Musser. View Sign Service Information Shingleton Funeral Home 2413 Nash Street Northwest Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-243-3148 Send Flowers Obituary





ELM CITY - David Lee Musser, age 62, of Elm City, formerly of Wilmington, died suddenly on Saturday, May 11, 2019.



He was born in Rocky Mount, son of the late Rev. Ben F. and Hattie Lewis Musser. He is survived by a brother, Lewis, of Rocky Mount and his god-sister, Angela Hilliard, also of Rocky Mount. He graduated from Topsail High School in Hampstead, NC in 1974 and attended Foundations Bible College in Dunn. He was a member of Elm City United Methodist Church.



David worked as a train attendant for nine years, assisting passengers on the Pride of the AMTRAK fleet, the Auto Train. He was a long-time employee of both Universal Leaf and Alliance One tobacco processors in Nashville and Farmville, respectively. In addition, he worked at several restaurants, including Ruth's Kitchen in Wilmington, Johnny Bulls in Louisburg, Ribeyes in Nashville and was a kitchen staff member at Dixie Queen Seafood in Farmville most recently. He was a wonderful cook in his own right, learning the art from his mother. David, first and foremost, always put "others first" and dedicated his life to helping people, which he called his "divine Christian service." A virtual biblical scholar, he could quote scripture pertaining to most any life situation. To say he will be missed by many is an understatement.



A graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Elm City with Dr. Barry Drum officiating on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3:00PM.



The family will receive friends afterwards in the fellowship hall of Elm City United Methodist Church.



Online condolences may be directed to



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

David Lee MusserELM CITY - David Lee Musser, age 62, of Elm City, formerly of Wilmington, died suddenly on Saturday, May 11, 2019.He was born in Rocky Mount, son of the late Rev. Ben F. and Hattie Lewis Musser. He is survived by a brother, Lewis, of Rocky Mount and his god-sister, Angela Hilliard, also of Rocky Mount. He graduated from Topsail High School in Hampstead, NC in 1974 and attended Foundations Bible College in Dunn. He was a member of Elm City United Methodist Church.David worked as a train attendant for nine years, assisting passengers on the Pride of the AMTRAK fleet, the Auto Train. He was a long-time employee of both Universal Leaf and Alliance One tobacco processors in Nashville and Farmville, respectively. In addition, he worked at several restaurants, including Ruth's Kitchen in Wilmington, Johnny Bulls in Louisburg, Ribeyes in Nashville and was a kitchen staff member at Dixie Queen Seafood in Farmville most recently. He was a wonderful cook in his own right, learning the art from his mother. David, first and foremost, always put "others first" and dedicated his life to helping people, which he called his "divine Christian service." A virtual biblical scholar, he could quote scripture pertaining to most any life situation. To say he will be missed by many is an understatement.A graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Elm City with Dr. Barry Drum officiating on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 3:00PM.The family will receive friends afterwards in the fellowship hall of Elm City United Methodist Church.Online condolences may be directed to www.shingletonfh.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close