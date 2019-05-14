David P. O'Dea
ROCKY MOUNT - LTC. David P. O'Dea, USA, Ret., age 76, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Niagara Falls, NY on November 28, 1942, he was the son of the late Lawrence Paul O'Dea and Rose Nemic O'Dea.
He was a graduate of Niagara University and received his Master's in Criminal Justice from the University of Georgia. LTC. O'Dea retired from the United States Army following 22 years of service as an Army Officer, 31A Military Police. His distinguished service spanned from Vietnam to Korea and then to Granada, as well as other locations around the world. He also worked for 12 years as an assistant superintendent at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, and in addition 12 years with the Auburn, WA Police Department. David was a faithful member at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, as well as belonging to the American Legion Post 58, was Vice President of the Joint Veterans Committee of Nash and Edgecombe Counties and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2057. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, David will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 54 years, Mary Lou Mitchell O'Dea; son, David Paul O'Dea, Jr. and wife, Beverly, of Tacoma, WA; daughters, Ann-Marie Patrice O'Dea of Chesapeake, VA and Patricia Colleen O'Dea of Renton, WA. He is also survived by a grandson, Tanner Bryce-Ryan O'Dea; his brother Lawrence Peter O'Dea and his wife, Suzanne, of Springfield, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Father Tim Meares officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093, or American Legion Rocky Mount Post 58, PO Box 8800, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2057, 11270 NC-97, Rocky Mount, NC 27803.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
