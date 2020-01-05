David Paul Potter
MEMPHIS, TN - David Paul Potter, 49, left this Earth to go to his Heavenly home December 9, 2019.
David was born in Jackson, Tennessee on June 22, 1970, attended the University of Tennessee where he was on the track team. He lived in Rocky Mount until 2018 when he returned to Memphis where he worked as a security guard.
A beautiful memorial service was held at the home of his Aunt, Betsy Black, on December 20, 2019.
David was the beloved son of Stan and Mary Margaret Neighbors, and brother of Hollie Neighbors Templeton (Glen)of Memphis. He also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins who he loved dearly. David loved his family!
Memorials can be made to National Alliance for Mental Health (NAMI) 3801 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or Tender Mercies Pet Organization, 767 NC_124 W, Macclesfield, NC 27852 or the .
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020