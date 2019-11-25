Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Marie "Debbie" DAloia Guarino. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church 505 S. Englewood Drive Rocky Mount , NC View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Calvary Baptist Church 505 S. Englewood Drive Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah "Debbie" Marie D'Aloia Guarino



ROCKY MOUNT - Deborah "Debbie" Marie D'Aloia Guarino, age 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Essex County, NJ on November 15, 1953, she was the daughter of the late George D'Aloia and Dorothy Sposato D'Aloia.



A woman of great faith and strength, Debbie, along with her husband Rick whom was the love of her life and high school sweetheart, attended Calvary Baptist Church. She was a devoted prayer warrior, supporter of missions, and spent much of her time serving and praising her Lord Jesus Christ. Debbie centered everything around her family and the love of her Lord. She worked alongside her husband with his medical practice as both the officer manager and assistant. Her most cherished memories were those of being surrounded by her children and grandchildren whom she adored. Debbie was a beautiful and loving wife, a caring and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to many and will be dearly missed.



Debbie leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Dr. Rosario "Rick" Guarino; daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" Gangloff and husband, Ben, of York, PA and Christine Dixon of Rocky Mount; and her grandchildren, Benjamin and Gigi Gangloff, and Libby Dixon. She is also survived by her sister, Victoria McCambley and husband, Joseph, of Little River, SC; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Debbie's Life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 505 S. Englewood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, with the Pastor Brandon Dees officiating. Fellowship with the family will be prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM in the Sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nash UNC Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Life Outreach International,



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.co.







As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

