Service Information Proctors Chapel Baptist Church 2917 Old Wilson Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Proctors Chapel Baptist Church 2917 Old Wilson Road Rocky Mount , NC Funeral 2:00 PM Proctors Chapel Baptist Church 2917 Old Wilson Road Rocky Mount , NC

Debra LaVon Stancell Cooper



ROCKY MOUNT - Debra LaVon Stancell Cooper, age 64, went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.



She was born in Rocky Mount, NC on February 25, 1955 to Kenneth Capel Stancell and Mary Louise Stancell. In addition to her "daddy", she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Clyde Leslie Alexander.



Debra attended Rocky Mount City Schools and enjoyed several excellent teachers including two of her favorites, Priscilla and J.C. Sykes. She attended ECU and began her teaching career in 1977. After getting married, she returned to Rocky Mount to teach and volunteer with the RMSH Marching Band. Later she was a Christian School teacher and home school teacher for her children.



She was saved in 1984 at a Bible Conference at West Lenoir Baptist Church. Later she served faithfully as a pastor's wife, church member, and mom. She was a determined individual, faithful to her Lord and family, and endured many surgeries, procedures, and amputations, while being mom to three wonderful (and rambunctious) children. Till the end, she refused to give in to her physical limitations, being a consistent listener (and commenter) to her sisters.



She is survived by her husband, Walter Cooper, daughter Terrina "Terri" Roy (Chris), sons Christopher Lee Cooper and Ricky Earl Cooper. She is also survived by her mother, Mary Louise Alexander Harper, sisters Theresa Eason (Ronald), and Margaret Hayes (Kenneth).



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren Hendricks (Kevin), Jordan Roy, Ashley Roy, her "baby love" Clarissa LaVon-Louise, and nieces, Candace Hayes, Jessica Rogers and nephew, Jonathan Rogers.



The family would like to thank all the great doctors and nurses that have served her over the years, especially Dr. Ron Hughes, Dr. John Parker, the transplant team at Duke University Hospital, and her Duke Nephrologist, Dr. David Butterly.



A Celebration of her life will be held at Proctors Chapel Baptist Church, 2917 Old Wilson Road on Saturday, January 25, 2020 with Visitation beginning at 12:30 pm and Funeral at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Battleboro Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Proctors Chapel Baptist Church, 2917 Old Wilson Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27801 -or- Rocky Mount Peacemakers, 2221 W. Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803. Online condolences may be submitted at



Services are provided by Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

