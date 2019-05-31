Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores H. Beale. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg , VA 24502 (434)-237-9424 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg , VA 24502 View Map Funeral service 12:30 PM Tharp Funeral Home - Lynchburg 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg , VA 24502 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Delores H. Beale



WASHINGTON, NC - Delores H. Beale, age 80, of Washington, N.C., formerly of Rocky Mount, N.C., Roanoke, Va., and Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



Mrs. Beale was born Helen Delores Hunt on January 3, 1939 in Bedford County to the late John S. Hunt and Iva M. Hunt. She was married to the late Raymond L. Beale for 57 1/2 years.



She graduated from New London Academy in Bedford County. She babysat numerous children in both Lynchburg and Roanoke before entering retail, retiring from Belk in 2002. She was a member of Old Forest Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke, and Sunset Ave Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. She enjoyed Bingo at the senior center, volunteering at Eagle's Wings Food Pantry, and bowling weekly.



Survivors include three daughters, Karen Beale of Virginia Beach, Robin Privette and husband, Terry, of Virginia Beach, and Amy Craft and husband, Brandon, of Washington, N.C.; four grandchildren, Alex and Skyler Privette, and Logan and Savanna Craft; a sister, Phyllis H. Padgett of Virginia Beach; two brothers, John E. Hunt of Virginia Beach, and Douglas J. Hunt of Lynchburg, Va.; a sister-in-law, Lois B. Williams of Appomattox, Va.; and two nieces and five nephews.



The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive in Lynchburg, VA, on June 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eagle Wings Food Pantry, P.O. Box 426, Washington, NC 27889, or a in her name.



Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Delores H. BealeWASHINGTON, NC - Delores H. Beale, age 80, of Washington, N.C., formerly of Rocky Mount, N.C., Roanoke, Va., and Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.Mrs. Beale was born Helen Delores Hunt on January 3, 1939 in Bedford County to the late John S. Hunt and Iva M. Hunt. She was married to the late Raymond L. Beale for 57 1/2 years.She graduated from New London Academy in Bedford County. She babysat numerous children in both Lynchburg and Roanoke before entering retail, retiring from Belk in 2002. She was a member of Old Forest Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Shenandoah Baptist Church in Roanoke, and Sunset Ave Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. She enjoyed Bingo at the senior center, volunteering at Eagle's Wings Food Pantry, and bowling weekly.Survivors include three daughters, Karen Beale of Virginia Beach, Robin Privette and husband, Terry, of Virginia Beach, and Amy Craft and husband, Brandon, of Washington, N.C.; four grandchildren, Alex and Skyler Privette, and Logan and Savanna Craft; a sister, Phyllis H. Padgett of Virginia Beach; two brothers, John E. Hunt of Virginia Beach, and Douglas J. Hunt of Lynchburg, Va.; a sister-in-law, Lois B. Williams of Appomattox, Va.; and two nieces and five nephews.The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive in Lynchburg, VA, on June 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eagle Wings Food Pantry, P.O. Box 426, Washington, NC 27889, or a in her name.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations