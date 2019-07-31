Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise "Nicki" Bailey. View Sign Service Information Matthews Family Mortuary 3240 Zebulon Rd Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-316-8270 Service 10:00 AM Abundant Life Ministries 500 Peachtree Street Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NASHVILLE - Denise "Nicki" Bailey born June 8, 1958 passed away on July 29, 2019. A native of New Orleans, LA, Nicki met her husband of 39 years, Dr. Harold A. Bailey, in 1979. Soon after, Nicki left New Orleans and eventually settled in NC. After starting a family, Nicki became the office manager of her husband's pediatric practice in 1982. Following a brief career as a hair stylist, she returned to office management and for the last 19 years of her life she worked for Dr. Daniel L. Crocker at Eastern NC Medical Group.



Nicki loved her work. The only thing she loved more was her family. When she wasn't attending cross country meets or soccer games you could always find her in the kitchen cooking up some of her favorite New Orleans dishes to share with her friends. Not only did she know her way about the kitchen, she could fix just about anything around the house and used her tools just as much as her sewing machine.



A selfless woman, Nicki, never wanted much. She only wanted to be remembered as a hard worker, loving mother, devoted wife, and loyal friend.



Nicki is survived by her husband, two children (Dr. Sean T. Bailey and Lauren B. Harris), her two grandchildren (William Turner Bailey and Eliza Rae Bailey), and her mother (Elaine McCarthy). She had four siblings -- Delmon Heisser (deceased), Darlene Heisser, Glenn Heisser, and Joseph Ratleff. She was a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews.



We are all better people because of her and the generosity she showed all of us every day.



Memorial arrangements are as follows:



August 3, 2019, 10:00 AM, Abundant Life Ministries, 500 Peachtree Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Condolences with the family followed by open floor remarks by anyone that would like to speak. After remarks, we ask that you please join us in celebrating Nicki's life by participating in a traditional New Orleans second line (a small walking and dancing parade) outside the venue.



The final rites and professional arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Family Mortuary, 3240 Zebulon Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

