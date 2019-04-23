Dennis Hadnott
NASHVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Hadnott announces his passing on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Dennis, 58 years old, was born on January 7, 1961 in Rocky Mount, NC. He will be missed greatly by his siblings, Janet Briley, Sandra Patterson (Roger), Sonny Hadnott (Linda), and Bennie Hadnott. Dennis also leaves behind to cherish his memory a special friend, Margie Bone; a special Aunt, Pattie Bissette; and his nephew, Chris Hadnott, whom also was his caregiver the last few months of his life. He will be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Crumpler; father, Larry Hadnott; step-father, Jack Crumpler; brother, Timmy Hadnott; and sister-in-law, Donna Hadnott.
Dennis loved to work in his garden, going fishing, and spending time with his family. You could always find him enjoying a cold Sun Drop.
A memorial service for Dennis was held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, by Rev. Billy Webb.
Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019