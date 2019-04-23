Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Hadnott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Hadnott



NASHVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Hadnott announces his passing on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Dennis, 58 years old, was born on January 7, 1961 in Rocky Mount, NC. He will be missed greatly by his siblings, Janet Briley, Sandra Patterson (Roger), Sonny Hadnott (Linda), and Bennie Hadnott. Dennis also leaves behind to cherish his memory a special friend, Margie Bone; a special Aunt, Pattie Bissette; and his nephew, Chris Hadnott, whom also was his caregiver the last few months of his life. He will be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.



Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Crumpler; father, Larry Hadnott; step-father, Jack Crumpler; brother, Timmy Hadnott; and sister-in-law, Donna Hadnott.



Dennis loved to work in his garden, going fishing, and spending time with his family. You could always find him enjoying a cold Sun Drop.



A memorial service for Dennis was held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, by Rev. Billy Webb.



Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Dennis HadnottNASHVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Hadnott announces his passing on Sunday, April 14, 2019.Dennis, 58 years old, was born on January 7, 1961 in Rocky Mount, NC. He will be missed greatly by his siblings, Janet Briley, Sandra Patterson (Roger), Sonny Hadnott (Linda), and Bennie Hadnott. Dennis also leaves behind to cherish his memory a special friend, Margie Bone; a special Aunt, Pattie Bissette; and his nephew, Chris Hadnott, whom also was his caregiver the last few months of his life. He will be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Crumpler; father, Larry Hadnott; step-father, Jack Crumpler; brother, Timmy Hadnott; and sister-in-law, Donna Hadnott.Dennis loved to work in his garden, going fishing, and spending time with his family. You could always find him enjoying a cold Sun Drop.A memorial service for Dennis was held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount, by Rev. Billy Webb.Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close