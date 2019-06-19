Dianne B. Baines
NASHVILLE - Dianne B. Baines went home to be with Jesus on June 15, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Raymond Brannan Sr. and mother, Ruth Brannan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years Thomas Jerry Baines, her son Jonathan E. Crocker(Stephanie), stepson's Tommy Baines(Teresa), Andy Baines, and stepdaughter Darlene Gooch(Joel), brother Johnnie Brannan(Tracy), nephew's Michael Brannan(Lindsey), Jason Brannan(Shanna), six grandchildren and three grand nephews, along with many friends and family members.
Dianne was the owner and operator of Dianne's Hair Fashions for nearly 50 years. She had a true passion for her profession, and treated every customer like family. She had a passion for working in her yard and Old English Sheepdogs.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Cornerstone Community Church. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Cornerstone Community Church 9149 East NC 97 Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or to the V Foundation for Cancer Research in memory of Dianne B Baines @ www.v.org/DianeBaines
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Baines family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 19, 2019