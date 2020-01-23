Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Dudley Fisher Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Dudley Fisher, Sr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Donald Dudley Fisher, Sr., age 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.



Born in Nash County, NC on July 18, 1936, he was the son of the late John Thomas "Jack" Fisher, Jr. and Virginia Turner Fisher. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Fisher; and sisters, Minnie Jo Fisher Gay and Seleta Fisher Rose.



Donald always stressed the importance of making his Savior Jesus Christ his first priority in life, followed by his family. As a dedicated family man and a founding member of Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, he centered his life around his family and his church.



He especially made it a point to attend every special event of any of his children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren and cherished the opportunities to cheer them on. Donald retired following over 40 years of loyal service as a comptroller for New Southern of Rocky Mount. A man of tremendous faith, strong family values, and a true gentleman, Donald will be missed and never forgotten.



Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 61 years, Cynthia Price Fisher; sons, Donald "Don" Dudley Fisher, Jr. and wife, Angie, of Wilmington, Kevin Fisher and wife, Jennifer, of Battleboro, and Michael Brent Fisher of Dallas, TX; and daughter, Ashley Fisher Ethridge and husband, Waylon, of Greensboro.



He is also survived by grandchildren, Jonathan Fisher and wife Patricia, Michael Fisher, Phillip Fisher and wife Morgan, Jordan Fisher, Taylor Fisher, Mary Peyton Fisher, Anna Kathryn Ethridge, Nora Ethridge, Sadie Ethridge, and Audrey Ethridge; great-grandchildren, Adelaide Fisher and Garrison Fisher; brother, John Thomas Fisher, III, and his wife Sylvia; and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Michael Willard officiating. Burial will follow the service at Battleboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and at other times at the home.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, 1481 Beechwood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or to the Your Choice Resource Center (Rocky Mount Pregnancy Center), 400 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or by going to



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Donald Dudley Fisher, Sr.ROCKY MOUNT - Donald Dudley Fisher, Sr., age 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.Born in Nash County, NC on July 18, 1936, he was the son of the late John Thomas "Jack" Fisher, Jr. and Virginia Turner Fisher. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Fisher; and sisters, Minnie Jo Fisher Gay and Seleta Fisher Rose.Donald always stressed the importance of making his Savior Jesus Christ his first priority in life, followed by his family. As a dedicated family man and a founding member of Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, he centered his life around his family and his church.He especially made it a point to attend every special event of any of his children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren and cherished the opportunities to cheer them on. Donald retired following over 40 years of loyal service as a comptroller for New Southern of Rocky Mount. A man of tremendous faith, strong family values, and a true gentleman, Donald will be missed and never forgotten.Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 61 years, Cynthia Price Fisher; sons, Donald "Don" Dudley Fisher, Jr. and wife, Angie, of Wilmington, Kevin Fisher and wife, Jennifer, of Battleboro, and Michael Brent Fisher of Dallas, TX; and daughter, Ashley Fisher Ethridge and husband, Waylon, of Greensboro.He is also survived by grandchildren, Jonathan Fisher and wife Patricia, Michael Fisher, Phillip Fisher and wife Morgan, Jordan Fisher, Taylor Fisher, Mary Peyton Fisher, Anna Kathryn Ethridge, Nora Ethridge, Sadie Ethridge, and Audrey Ethridge; great-grandchildren, Adelaide Fisher and Garrison Fisher; brother, John Thomas Fisher, III, and his wife Sylvia; and many nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Michael Willard officiating. Burial will follow the service at Battleboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and at other times at the home.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Cornerstone Independent Baptist Church, 1481 Beechwood Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or to the Your Choice Resource Center (Rocky Mount Pregnancy Center), 400 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or by going to www.yourchoicenc.org Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close