Donna Hale Dennis



ROCKY MOUNT - On the morning of January 7, 2020, Donna Hale Dennis passed away and went to be with the Lord. Donna was born to William Cecil Hale and Hattie Barfield Hale on January 17 1959 in Rocky Mount, NC.



She was a 40 year career paralegal and was married to David L. Dennis, the love of her life and had 24 wonderful years together, and lived in Goose Creek, SC. She loved the beach and the lake house at Cross, SC with all the great lake friends.



She was predeceased by her parents and one brother Aubrey Hale. Her other surviving siblings are Donald and Gail Hale of Nashville, NC. Gerald and Mollie Hale of Enfield, NC and Jim and Debbie Becknell of Red Oak, NC.



Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1742 Ringwood Rd., Enfield, N.C. Visitation beginning at 1:00pm followed by the memorial service at 2:00pm.


