Donna Kay Stansbury

Donna Kay Stansbury

ROCKY MOUNT - Donna Kay Stansbury, 64, passed away Monday October 21, 2019. She was born in Maryland March 13, 1955 to the late Mr. John Gilbert Thomasson and Maude Virginia Phillips Thomasson.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Stephen Harry Stansbury, sisters Betty and Terry and brother Johnny. Donna is survived by her sister Bobbie Brown (Charlie) and brothers Robert (Karen) and Joe; two sons Stephen G. Stansbury (Heather) Benjamin M. Stansbury and by her two daughters Christina L. Stansbury and Amanda J. Stansbury; grandchildren Jessica, Marcus, Alexis, Jada, Dawson, Irieanna and Stepheni and one great grand daughter Teegan. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019
