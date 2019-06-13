Donna Lynn James
ROANOKE RAPIDS - Donna Lynn James, 59, passed away June 11, 2019. She was born March 18, 1960 in Halifax County. She is preceded in death by her husband Danny James; grandmother Mammy Keeter. Lynn was a devoted wife of 31 years to "Preacherman" James. Together they founded Stairway to Heaven Biker Church and were cofounders of GOTC. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, gardening and music. She loved her family and her grandchildren were her world.
She is survived by her parents Wayne and Margaret Keeter; daughter Christie Ayscue(Andru); son Willie Daniel James II(Alice) ; adopted kids Lisa Carpenter(Chris) and Mike Hanson(Megan); grandchildren Dylan, Destiny and Krysia Ayscue, Aria, Nora James and Mya Jones; great grandchild Aylania Ayscue and a brother Arnold Keeter(Sandra).
A visitation will be held 6-8pm Friday, June 14, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Ayscue-Bobbitt Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the James family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 13, 2019