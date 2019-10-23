|

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Donna M. Brennan
NASHVILLE - Donna M. Brennan, age 85, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Middlesex County, MA on August 25, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Carl Hermon Schloth and Irene DeHoux Schloth. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Joseph Brennan, Jr.
Donna enjoyed the beauty in caring for her garden, the same care she gave to her family through the years. She had many hobbies including quilting, knitting, bird watching, making preserves from her own fruit trees, and vacationing in Maine. She also loved spending time with her best friend, Gracie Lynn. A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, Donna will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Mark Joseph Brennan, Sr. and wife, Vicki, of North Chelmsford, MA; and daughter, Kimberly Ann Dunn and husband, Bob, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Mark Joseph Brennan, Jr., Matthew Ross Brennan, and Brianna Lynn Dunn; brother, Carl J. Schloth; sister-in-law, Mary Claire MacDougall; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her canine companion, Gracie Lynn.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Following the visitation, a Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father Tim Meares celebrating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project, 4200 Morganton Road, #300, Fayetteville, NC 28314.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
