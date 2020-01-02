Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donnie Lee Winders



ROCKY MOUNT - Donnie Lee Winders, age 69, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on June 23, 1950, he was the son of the late George Lee Winders and Patti Taylor Winders New. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, William "Bill" New.



Donnie was a faithful member of Oakview Baptist Church for many years along with his wife, Rita. As a veteran of the United States



Donnie leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 50 years, Rita Hollifield Winders; son, Christopher "Chris" Scott Winders and wife, Karyn; and daughter, Jennifer Winders Lynch and her husband, Shaun. He is also survived by grandchildren, Harley Winders, David Winders, Jordan Lynch, Ashelyne Lynch, Logan Lynch; brother, Ronnie Winders and wife, Jamie; sisters, Cathy Winders Hollifield and husband, James, Rose Edwards and husband, Tommy, Jo Boyette and husband Butch.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. David Taylor and Dr. Jeff Chappell officiating. A private burial will be held at a later time at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made in Donnie's memory to either Oakview Baptist Church, 2412 Arlington St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801, or to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or by visiting .



The family would like to especially thank Dr. Daniel Crocker and his staff at the Eastern Medical Group for their care and professionalism throughout this difficult time.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

