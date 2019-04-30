Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donnie Page. View Sign Service Information Joyners Funeral Home 4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway Wilson , NC 27896 (252)-237-3197 Send Flowers Obituary

Donnie Page



NASHVILLE - Donnie Page, 75, of Nashville, the seventh of twelve children, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday.



His going home celebration will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Following the service, his earthly body will be laid to rest in Maplewood Cemetery, Wilson. His membership from earth to heaven will be transferred by his pastor, Benny Poythress and pastor, Jerome Mazingo.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:30 - 8 p.m. to share memories of his life at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.



Donnie was a faithful member of Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church in Wilson for 55 years. He dearly loved his pastor and church family.



Donnie loved his family and his family loved him. They always looked forward to the times they could all get together to put a pig on the grill, eat and have fellowship. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who had the opportunity to know him.



For 37 years, Donnie was employed with Estes Express Line as a long-distance driver. Through those years he traveled many miles and had the opportunity to see the beauties of God's handiwork from state to state.



Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Gloria Patterson Page of the home; daughter, Donna Denton (Dirl) of Wilson; son, Johnny Page (Kathy) of Wilson; grandsons, Jonathon Page of Wilson and Dirl Denton of Wilson; great-granddaughter, Elena Page and his brothers, Dennis of Kingsport, Tennessee, Bill of Snow Hill, Ray of Bailey, Clyde of Rocky Mount and Phil of Williamston.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Pauline, four sisters, three brothers and his first wife, Jean.



Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Donnie PageNASHVILLE - Donnie Page, 75, of Nashville, the seventh of twelve children, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday.His going home celebration will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Following the service, his earthly body will be laid to rest in Maplewood Cemetery, Wilson. His membership from earth to heaven will be transferred by his pastor, Benny Poythress and pastor, Jerome Mazingo.The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:30 - 8 p.m. to share memories of his life at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.Donnie was a faithful member of Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church in Wilson for 55 years. He dearly loved his pastor and church family.Donnie loved his family and his family loved him. They always looked forward to the times they could all get together to put a pig on the grill, eat and have fellowship. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who had the opportunity to know him.For 37 years, Donnie was employed with Estes Express Line as a long-distance driver. Through those years he traveled many miles and had the opportunity to see the beauties of God's handiwork from state to state.Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Gloria Patterson Page of the home; daughter, Donna Denton (Dirl) of Wilson; son, Johnny Page (Kathy) of Wilson; grandsons, Jonathon Page of Wilson and Dirl Denton of Wilson; great-granddaughter, Elena Page and his brothers, Dennis of Kingsport, Tennessee, Bill of Snow Hill, Ray of Bailey, Clyde of Rocky Mount and Phil of Williamston.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Pauline, four sisters, three brothers and his first wife, Jean.Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close