Doris Harrison Powell
ROCKY MOUNT - Mrs. Doris Harrison Powell, 90 of Rocky Mount, NC, died at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, NC, on May 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at North End MB Church 500 East Grand Ave., Rocky Mount, NC. with Rev. Stacy
Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the William Chapel Cemetery, William Chapel Church Road, Elm City, NC. Public viewing will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the church from 12 noon until the time of the funeral. Family and friends will assemble at the residence on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. for procession to the church. Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 805 Nash Street East in Wilson, NC. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 9, 2019