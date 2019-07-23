|
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Dorothy Batchelor Sawrey Vick
ROCKY MOUNT - Dorothy Batchelor Sawrey Vick, age 77, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on August 24, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Sam J. Batchelor and Bessie Smith Batchelor. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, George T. Sawrey, Sr.; three brothers, Dalmar S. Batchelor, Julian A. Batchelor, and Harl C. Batchelor; two sisters, Omer Batchelor Summerlin and Mary June Batchelor Carrico.
Dorothy was an active member of Southside Baptist Church where she dearly loved serving Christ with her Christian brothers and sisters. She retired from First Union National Bank (now Wells Fargo) with 40 years of service. Dorothy spent many years volunteering at Enjoy. She loved traveling and spending time with family. Dorothy's greatest wish and prayer was that all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would join her in Heaven one day.
Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Billy R. Vick; daughter, Denise Sawrey Reason and husband, Marvin, of Elm City; son, George Sawrey, Jr. of Rocky Mount; step-sons, Jeff Vick and wife, Sherri, of Taylors, SC, and Mike Vick and wife, Susan, of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Tonya Sawrey Hadnott, Ashley Sawrey Jones, Amanda Sawrey Stalls, Josh Reason, Joah Reason, Thomas Sawrey, Ben Vick, Caitlyn Vick Greene, Jordan Vick, Emily Vick, and Anna Reese Vick; and 15 great-grandchildren; and best friends, Mary Williford and Barbara Sullivan.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Southside Baptist Church, 4948 Carter Road, Elm City, NC 27822, with the Pastor CJ Cauble officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of Southside Baptist Church.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church Building Fund, 4948 Carter Road, Elm City, NC 27822.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 23, 2019
