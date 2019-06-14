Dorothy Cooper Brown
BATTLEBORO - Dorothy Cooper Brown, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Spring Hope, NC on February 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ernest E. Cooper and Estelle Lamm Cooper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Lee Brown, Jr.; brothers, Romeo Cooper, Herbert Cooper, and wife Hattie, Hubert Cooper, Willard Cooper and wife, Jo; sister, Dollie Pendleton; brother-in-law, J. D. Brown and wife, Ann; and in-laws, Thurman and Ruby Brown.
Dorothy was married to her wonderful husband, Thurman, until his death in 2006. They moved to Red Oak in 1978 and loved gardening and working in their yard. Dorothy was devoted to her church and loved her church family for over 70 years.
Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Jenelle Brown Williams and husband, Don, who Jenelle joked that Mama loved him more than her. She is also survived by grandson, Thomas Lee Williams and friend, Sandra; great-grandson, Ethan Thomas Williams; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Blair Williams; along with several special children she loved like her own; sisters-in-law, Barbara Cooper and Jean Cooper; brother-in-law, Clemon Pendleton; Lindsey and Lauren ... she loved you!
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Rev. Lutrell Spell officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Dorothy had many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and many special neighbors that helped her as she got older. We want to thank you all! Thanks to everyone at Community Hospice that made her last days peaceful.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fountain of Life Church of God of Prophecy, PO Box 4109, Rocky Mount, NC 27803 or Community Home Care & Hospice, 2479 Hurt Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 14, 2019