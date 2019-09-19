Dorothy Cooper Cooley
NASHVILLE - Mrs. Dorothy Cooper Cooley, 90, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born January 10, 1929 to the late Zolly and Eula Mae Mosley Cooper.
Dorothy was a long time member of Harvest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Raymond Cooley; three brothers and four sisters.She was survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 12:30-1:00PM and funeral service to follow at 1:00PM in the chapel of Harvest Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery of Wilson.
A special thank you to her care taker family Rudolph and Linda Poole, also Community Hospice of Wilson for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Harvest Baptist Church building fund.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019