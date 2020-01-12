|
Dorothy "Dot" G. Kelley
ROCKY MOUNT - Dorothy "Dot" G. Kelley, age 84, went to be with her Lord and savior on Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on March 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Cora Griffin. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas H. Kelley and the father of her children, Phillip Webb; five brothers, Cecil Griffin, Charlie Griffin, Jr., Harold Griffin, Thomas Griffin, and James Otis Griffin: four sisters, Estelle Brown, Rachel Sykes, Christine "Stumpy" Lancaster, and Virginia Coggin.
Dot leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three children; Phyllis O'Conney and her husband, Charles, Wayne Webb and his wife, Lynn, and Tammie Webb and her husband, Andy, all of Rocky Mount; four grandchildren, Crystal Tisdale and her husband, Craig, Julie Webb, Justin Webb and his wife, Andrea, and Katie Miller and her husband, Spiers; four great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Dylan and Addison Tisdale, Kaidence O'Conney; one brother, Earl Griffin of Raleigh, NC and many special nieces and nephews. She was also survived by special friend and caregiver, Nellie Peace.
Throughout her life Dot enjoyed playing the trumpet, singing in the church choir and taking care of her customers at Sister's restaurant and Hardees. Dot was full of life and was loved by all that knew her. If you were her friend, she considered you family. She was the mother and friend that every person in this world deserves to have and experience in their lifetime.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Dot's precious life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Mark Pridgen and Major David Phelps officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and other times at Dot's home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1977, Rocky Mount, NC 27802 or Nash Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 7488, Rocky Mount, NC 27894.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
