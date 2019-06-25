Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Hughes Brantley. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Hughes Brantley



ROCKY MOUNT - Her long goodbye ended when Dorothy Hughes Brantley, age 94, arrived in Heaven on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on November 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late James Lee Hughes and Mary Magdalene Todd Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Ernie Brantley; brothers, James, Moses, and Roland Hughes; and sisters, Arlene Vester and Hilda Mills.



Dorothy graduated from Middlesex High School in 1944. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A dedicated Christian, Dorothy always said she had served in every church office except pastor! She was the faithful volunteer Director of Helping Hands Ministry of Rocky Mount for more than 25 years. Dorothy was a soul winner, Bible teacher, prayer warrior, and an encourager to all who knew her.



Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Carolyn Grantham (Tony) of Lake Gaston and Brenda Gay (Bruce) of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Josie Grantham Jones (Artie) of Roanoke Rapids and Wayne Gay of Rocky Mount; great-grandchildren, Anthony Jones of Roanoke Rapids and Brianna Jones of Greenville; sister-in-law, Lucille



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Mike Clark officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family offers heartfelt thanks to all who were so gracious with their support, friendship, and prayers during mother's long journey with Alzheimer's. Special thanks go to her angels Nancy, Sherry, Pam and Charlotte who assisted her at home and the loving care givers at Autumn Care of Nashville for providing care, dignity, and appreciation during her final years.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to a church or .



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Dorothy Hughes BrantleyROCKY MOUNT - Her long goodbye ended when Dorothy Hughes Brantley, age 94, arrived in Heaven on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on November 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late James Lee Hughes and Mary Magdalene Todd Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Ernie Brantley; brothers, James, Moses, and Roland Hughes; and sisters, Arlene Vester and Hilda Mills.Dorothy graduated from Middlesex High School in 1944. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A dedicated Christian, Dorothy always said she had served in every church office except pastor! She was the faithful volunteer Director of Helping Hands Ministry of Rocky Mount for more than 25 years. Dorothy was a soul winner, Bible teacher, prayer warrior, and an encourager to all who knew her.Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Carolyn Grantham (Tony) of Lake Gaston and Brenda Gay (Bruce) of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by grandchildren, Josie Grantham Jones (Artie) of Roanoke Rapids and Wayne Gay of Rocky Mount; great-grandchildren, Anthony Jones of Roanoke Rapids and Brianna Jones of Greenville; sister-in-law, Lucille Smith Hughes of Wendell; brother-in-law, Rev. Bobby Brantley (Grace) of Tarboro; and many nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Mike Clark officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.The family offers heartfelt thanks to all who were so gracious with their support, friendship, and prayers during mother's long journey with Alzheimer's. Special thanks go to her angels Nancy, Sherry, Pam and Charlotte who assisted her at home and the loving care givers at Autumn Care of Nashville for providing care, dignity, and appreciation during her final years.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to a church or .Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations