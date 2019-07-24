Dorothy Rochelle Parker Glover
NASHVILLE - Dorothy Rochelle Parker Glover, 88, passed away July 22, 2019. She was born June 17, 1931 to the late Flonnie Jackson and Mary Baker Parker. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband James Harold Glover; son Richard Gay Glover; and a brother, Flonnie Jackson Parker Jr.
She is survived by her son Phillip Ray Glover (Lynn); daughter Phyllis Fay Glover; grandchildren, Richard Scott Glover (Denise) and Felicia Glover; great grandchildren, Christopher and Ashley Glover; sister-in-law Carolyn Parker; nieces, Mary Lou Braswell (Scott), Flonnie Buck (David) and a special niece Jackie Collie (Mike).
The family will receive family and friends 7:00pm-8:30pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery.
