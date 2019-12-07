Dorothy Smith Manning
ROCKY MOUNT - Dorothy Smith Manning, 80, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born September 11, 1939 in Nash County to the late Clyde and Effie Mae Pridgen Smith. Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, and anyone she came in contact with. She loved making quilts, mountains, and fishing. Foremost she loved the Lord. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Johnny N. Manning; brother Randolph Smith, sisters Deloris Smith, Rea Carpenter, Carthine Boone, Hazel Bissette and Margie Cash.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons Johnny Manning and wife Teresa, Lonnie Manning, Andy Manning and wife Wendy; daughter Kimberly Pierce and husband Brooks; brothers Julian Smith (Doris) and Billy Smith (Delilah); grandchildren, Kelly, Josh, Chelsea, Carrie, Johnathan, Bryce, Matthew, Garrett and Charlie; great-grandchildren Braxton, Karlee, Kaylan, Brylee, Paisley, Damien, Savanah and Emerson.
Visitation with family and friends will be Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5:00-8:00PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A funeral Service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Manning family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Dec. 7, 2019