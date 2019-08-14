Dorothy "D'Ann" Turner Wheeler
ROCKY MOUNT - Dorothy "D'Ann" Turner Wheeler, passed away August 13, 2019. She was born June 15, 1947 to the late Harold and Dorothy "Dot" Turner. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Michelle "Missi" Pridgen; niece, Allyson West; sister Joy Turner.
She is survived by her sons, Dee Hux and wife Regina of Battleboro and Dan Hux and wife Whitt of Wendell; Grandchildren, Brittany Svoboda and husband Bobby, Anthony Hux and wife Allison; Noah Hux and Jonas Pridgen; great grandchildren, Paisley, Corbynn and Weston Svoboda; sister, Becky West and husband Ray of Little Washington; brother, Buddy Turner and wife Dianne of Grifton.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Minister Ray West officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at Dr. Huffman's office, Prodigy Transitional/Rehab. Special Care Unit, and Kindred Hospice Care of Tarboro.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Wheeler family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019