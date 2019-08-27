Dwayne David Denton
NASHVILLE - Dwayne David Denton, 57, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Edgecombe County June 3, 1962. Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, James Denton, brother, Danny Denton and nephew, Blake Denton.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lee Denton; son, Devin Denton (Lauren); daughter, Brittney Jones; sister-in-law Beverly Denton; nieces Dana Curtis and Alanna Denton; great-nieces Fallon and Leah Curtis.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Reuben Batchelor officiating. Visitation will follow after service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Denton family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019