Rocky Mount Telegram

Dwayne David Denton (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwayne David Denton.
Service Information
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC
27856
(252)-459-0001
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC 27856
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dwayne David Denton

NASHVILLE - Dwayne David Denton, 57, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born in Edgecombe County June 3, 1962. Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, James Denton, brother, Danny Denton and nephew, Blake Denton.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lee Denton; son, Devin Denton (Lauren); daughter, Brittney Jones; sister-in-law Beverly Denton; nieces Dana Curtis and Alanna Denton; great-nieces Fallon and Leah Curtis.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Reuben Batchelor officiating. Visitation will follow after service.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Denton family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.