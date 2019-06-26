Dylan Jordan King
ROCKY MOUNT - Dylan Jordan King, 19, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born June 27, 1999 in Nash County. He is preceded in death by his grandmother June Porter and grandfather Ralph Porter. Dylan always had a smile on his face. He had a love for dirt track racing, fishing and cooking.
Dylan is survived by his father Johnny "Scooter" Ray King, Jr.; mother, Tonya Porter King; brother, Tyler Christopher King; sister, Carson Bailey King; grandparents, Johnny & Diana King, Suzan & Talman Richie; special friend, Emily Engelking; aunts, Twiana King(Jerry), Angela Neal(Junior), Annette Milite(Lou); uncles, Brandon King(Jessica) and Randy Porter; cousins, Michael Neal, Connor & Jonathan King, Lauren Neal, Michael and Logan Wall; special dog Riley.
Visitation will be held 6-8pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Englewood Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Cloer officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the King family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 26, 2019